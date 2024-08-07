Fake Bomb Threat by Passenger at Kochi Airport Delays Flight to Thailand

Kochi: A passenger’s false bomb threat at Cochin International Airport caused a significant delay for Thai Lion Air flight SL211 and led to the arrest of the individual involved.

The event took place on Wednesday during a security screening before the flight departed for Thailand. Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) reported that the passenger issued a bomb threat while at the Secondary Ladder Point Check (SLPC) at gate 19.

Following the threat, the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) assembled at 02:00 hours in Terminal 3. After careful evaluation, the committee deemed the threat non-specific. Nevertheless, as a safety precaution, they ordered an SLPC and an aircraft inspection after all passengers had disembarked.

The security procedures caused a two-hour delay in the flight’s departure, which was rescheduled to 04:30 am. Authorities took the passenger who made the threat into custody for further inquiry and legal action.

CIAL has reaffirmed its dedication to upholding stringent security measures and ensuring the safety of all passengers and personnel.