Faisal Khan Starrer “Faactory” To Release On September 3

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s younger brother Faisal Khan starrer “Faactory,” is all set to hit the theaters on September 3.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the film’s release date. He wrote: “IN CINEMAS, 3 SEPT… Actor #FaissalKhan turns director… His directorial debut – titled #Faactory – to release in *cinemas* on 3 Sept 2021… Stars #FaissalKhan and #RoaleeyRyan… Produced by M & S Films, Entertainment Film LLP, Flamingo Films, and Gauri Films.”

On the work front, Faisal featured in films like ‘Mela’, ‘Chinar’ and ‘Danger’. However, he did not have much luck in Bollywood during his first innings.