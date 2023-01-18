Fahadh Faasil’s Thankam Trailer Out!

New Delhi: The National award-winning actor Fahadh Faasil and Bhavana Studios unveiled the official trailer of his upcoming project Thankam. The film is helmed by Saheed Arafath.

Watch the Thankam trailer below:

For the unversed, Thankam was originally planned with Fahadh Faasil and Joju George as the protagonists. However, the project was delayed multiple times due to the pandemic and lockdowns. Eventually, both Fahadh and Biju were forced to walk out of the film, owing to their busy shooting schedules. Later, Vineeth Sreenivasan and Biju Menon replaced Fahadh Faasil and Joju George, respectively, in the film.