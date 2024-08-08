FADA, IIT Delhi Launch Advanced Certificate Program in Automotive Operation & Future Technologies

New Delhi: The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) Academy, in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi), has introduced the Advanced Certificate Program in Automotive Operation and Future Technologies.

This 7-day intensive program, hosted at the IIT Delhi campus, aims to provide Dealer Principals and leadership teams at auto dealerships with up-to-date knowledge and skills relevant to the evolving automotive industry.

The program features a curriculum designed by experts to cover both management and technical topics essential for the future of the automotive sector. Participants will gain insights into automotive operations, team dynamics, change management, data mining, IT and AI applications in dealerships, charging infrastructure, battery technology, hybrid and alternative energy vehicles, automotive health monitoring, and sustainability.

The program also includes content on connected and autonomous vehicles, operations management, inventory and demand management, predictive analysis, and financial and marketing management. Additionally, participants will have opportunities to visit related laboratories.

This initiative is tailored to meet the specific needs of the automotive dealership community, offering a blend of theoretical knowledge and practical insights, particularly in the areas of electric and hybrid vehicles. The program is designed to help participants navigate the challenges posed by emerging technologies and to prepare them for leadership roles in the automotive industry’s future landscape.

Specialized training in automotive retail and dealerships is crucial in today’s rapidly evolving market. As technology advances and customer expectations shift, dealership professionals must be equipped with the latest knowledge and skills to stay competitive. This training ensures that staff are proficient in emerging technologies, such as electric and autonomous vehicles, enabling them to effectively communicate the benefits and features of these new products to customers.

Additionally, specialized training enhances operational efficiency by providing dealership teams with insights into best practices in inventory management, sales strategies, and customer service. This leads to improved customer satisfaction and retention, which are key to long-term success in the industry.

Furthermore, as the automotive industry increasingly integrates digital tools and data analytics, training helps dealership professionals stay ahead of the curve by equipping them with the skills needed to leverage these technologies for better decision-making and personalized customer experiences.