Faculties To Mentor Students For Online UG, PG Exams: Higher Education Min

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Higher Education Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo on Friday advised the faculties of all colleges and universities to mentor students to ensure that they appear for the Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) examinations.

Speaking to media persons, Sahoo said, “After attending a meeting with Vice-Chancellors and Principals of various universities and colleges, the faculties have been advised to introduce the mentoring system and they will mentor the students to ensure that they appear for the Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) examinations.”

“Starting from today, the faculties will contact the students allotted to them and ensure that the students appear for the examination via online mode. The number of students in a particular department will be divided proportionally among the faculties,” he said.

“Students who don’t have the required facilities at their home can visit their nearest degree colleges to attend the online examination,” he added.