Factual Inquiry Report Of Sarpanch Post ‘Auction’ Submitted To Bolangir Collector

Bolangir: The factual inquiry report about the alleged auction of a Sarpanch post for Rs 44,000 from Bileisarda village under Puintala block of Bolangir district has been submitted to the district Collector Chanchal Rana on Wednesday.

Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Mahendra Mohapatra and Puintala Block Development Officer (BDO) submitted the report to Rana following an inquiry into the incident.

As per Rana, the detailed report about the alleged auction of a Sarpanch post will be sent to the State Election Commission soon.

He said that the candidature of Sushant Kumar Chhatria will be decided by the State Election Commissioner.