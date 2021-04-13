Factory making mattresses with used masks busted in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Maharashtra police have busted a factory making mattresses using discarded masks instead of cotton or other materials.

The factory is located in Jalgaon district. Police have seized piles of discarded face masks. The factory owner has been booked, police sources said.

A through probe is on, police said and added that the case was filed at Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) PS in Jalgaon.

The officials found that mattresses were being stuffed with used masks. Various angles to the incident are being probed to ascertain if a racket is involved.

Additional Superintendent of Police Chandrakant Gawali said the piles of masks were set ablaze as per the laid down norms.

Between June and September 2020, the country has generated over 18,000 tonnes of Covid-19 related bio-medical waste. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has compounded the country’s already stressed waste management system.