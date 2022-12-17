Fact finding committee of BCI to investigate Sambalpur lawyers’ protest case

Sambalpur: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has formed a three-member fact finding comittee to investigate the Sambalpur lawyers’ protest case.

The team consist of — DP Dhala, Manas Mohapatra and Yashwant Das.

The team is asked to prepare a report on the alleged vandalism in Sambalpur court premises and submit it on 15 January, 2023.

The 54 Advocates, under suspension, have been directed to furnish their explanation before the Secretary, Bar Council of India on or before 15th February, 2023 as to why the order of suspension passed against them be not made absolute. The further decision will be taken in this matter, after consideration of their reply and after hearing them. Till then, the suspension order against them will remain in force, read an official order.

On the other hand, the Bar Council of India (BCI) has suspended 11 more advocates with immediate effect. With this, the total number of suspended lawyers went to 54.