Fact check: Priyanka Gandhi didn’t abruptly end speech because of azaan as painted by BJP leaders

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Sambit Patra accused Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and the party of “appeasing” Muslims during her address at the Kisan Nyay Rally on 10 October in Varanasi.

Patra uploaded the same video on Twitter twice Tuesday, showing Priyanka and other Congress members listening to the azaan, the Muslim call to prayer, before cutting to interviews of people who attended the rally.

So Priyanka Vadra and Congress ..did this in their Varanasi Rally on 14 Oct to appease … pic.twitter.com/2Mz83sh0Ur — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) October 14, 2021

While one of the attendees asked how the Congress could claim to “protect Hindus” while allowing the azaan to go on “for 10 minutes”, another claimed that Priyanka had paused her speech and called for azaan during the rally.

This video was also shared by the BJP’s national Information & Technology Department in-charge Amit Malviya.

The video that Patra and Malviya shared was culled from a longer video. The unedited video and media reports about the rally paint a different picture.

The full 90-minute livestream of Priyanka’s address at the rally, uploaded by the Congress’ YouTube channel, shows the proceedings began with Sanskrit shlokas, and Muslim as well as Sikh religious chanting, in that order.

Patra and Malviya’s tweets were subsequently called out by users, including Youth Congress President Srinivas B.V. and fact-checker Mohammad Zubair, for sharing the clipped video.