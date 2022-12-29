Facilities at Dhauli Shanti Stupa remain in shambles!

Bhubaneswar: While many Buddhist archaeological sites are on verge of disappearance, Dhauli Peace Pagoda (Shanti Stupa), located on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, stand out as an exception.

While tourists and visitors flock the Buddhist heritage site throughout the year, the number sees a rise specially in winters.

However, what arises as a problem is the mismanagement of facilities at the location.

Reportedly, some visitors have stated that the parking spaces are being used as picnic/cooking spot by several tourists. On the other hand, one water filter remained dysfunctional, while another poured out dirty water.

Similarly, footwears of tourists remained scattered near the stairs despite the availability of a shoe-rack.

Meanwhile, several guides are said to be looking out for opportunities to poach tourists from abroad and other states in order to charge a much higher price from them. Similarly, the entry fees for vehicles bearing number plates registered to Odisha and other states are also different.

It is alleged that the hiked entry fees for non residential Odias are collected forcefully.

While such complains regarding the problems have surfaced in frequent intervals, it is alleged that the concerned authorities have turned a deaf ear towards the same.