Facial Yoga Poses For Bride-To-Be

New Delhi: Yoga is always a wonderful choice for the body, whether it be for tonning your body or for glowing skin, Yoga is the way to go! The yoga asanas we are about to tell you will benefit your body, mind and soul so that you feel and look radiant on your wedding day. Here are a few that you can try:

Kiss & Smile

Push the lips out as much as you can, as if you are about to kiss, and then smile broadly. Do at least 15 repetitions a day. This exercise works on your cheeks and chins simultaneously.

Benefit: When you use these muscles often and in a specific way, it can improve the downward drift to a youthful jawline and flushed cheeks.

Puff Your Cheeks

Inhale through the mouth and distend the breath from cheek to cheek, then release.

Benefit: These quick and easy movements will strengthen the cheek muscles and prevent them from looking hollow. Do this exercise regularly for lifted and plump cheeks.

Chant ‘Om’ With A Smile

Chanting ‘Om’ calms the mind and relaxes the face muscles. This yogic exercise is the easiest of all of the facial yoga poses. Close your eyes and smile slightly, whilst visualizing the point between your eyebrows, as a balancing locus. As most people frown unconsciously, repeated grimaces of the same can form wrinkles.

Benefit: This pose will help offset those lines and give the skin a glow from within.

Lift Your Eyebrows

Place the index finger of each hand, half an inch above the eyebrows. Attempt to lift the eyebrows upward, while pressing them downward with your fingers. Repeat this 10- 12 times, a day.

Benefit: Since our forehead is the first place for the appearance of wrinkles, you can tone those muscles, release tension and reduce the appearance of wrinkles by performing this specific exercise.

Make A Fish Face

Suck in the insides of your cheeks, almost like making a fish face. Hold for a few seconds, keeping your eyes wide open. If your eyes start to water, it signifies the time period for which you can hold this pose. Then you may blink and release the pose.