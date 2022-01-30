Facebook Messenger To Notify Users Every Time A Screenshot Of Your Message Is Taken 

New Delhi: Meta announced a few latest updates for Facebook Messenger, which include end-to-end encryption for Group Chats and Calls on Messenger, message reactions, GIFs and screenshot notifications.

The new Messenger update will notify a user if someone screenshots a disappearing message. The feature can be seen in action in the Facebook post shared by the CEO of Meta (previously Facebook).

Messenger has additionally gotten the Message Reactions highlight that is likewise being tried on WhatsApp. With this element, users will actually want to tap and clutch a message to raise the responses plate to settle on their decision of response. Users can likewise twofold tap a message to “heart” it. This element is accessible in iMessage and WhatsApp may get it soon. Alongside this, Messenger users will actually want to answer explicit messages in their start to finish encoded talks, either by long pressing or swiping to answer. The message can likewise be sent along these lines.

Aside from this, the start to finish encoded talks will likewise get a checked identification to assist individuals with recognizing authentic and fake accounts. The elements will be carried out to Messenger before very long.