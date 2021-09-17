Facebook Introduces New Business Connection Tools For Brands

New Delhi: Facebook has recently introduced new tools to help establish business and chat with potential customers on its apps. The new feature will help Facebook already a leader in digital advertising, deliver personalized shopping experiences to its users.

Reportedly, the new business tools come a day after WhatsApp began testing a new feature in São Paulo, Brazil, to let users find shops and services through a directory in the app for the first time, part of an effort to bolster e-commerce on the service.

Facebook said it will begin testing the ability for brands to send emails through Facebook Business Suite, a feature that lets businesses manage their presence across the social media site’s apps, in order to simplify how companies reach customers.

It will also test new work accounts to let employees manage business pages without needing to log in with their personal accounts.