Facebook Initiates Action Against Accounts, Posts Of Taliban

New Delhi: As the social media giant Facebook identified the Taliban outfit as a terrorist organisation under United States law, it has initiated action against the posts and accounts affiliated with them.

“The Taliban is sanctioned as a terrorist organisation under US law and we have banned them from our services under our Dangerous Organization policies. This means we remove accounts maintained by or on behalf of the Taliban and prohibit praise, support, and representation of them,” a spokesperson of Facebook said to a news agency.

“We also have a dedicated team of Afghanistan experts, who are native Dari and Pashto speakers and have knowledge of local context, helping to identify and alert us to emerging issues on the platform. Our teams are closely monitoring this situation as it evolves,” he said.

“Facebook does not make decisions about the recognised government in any particular country but instead respects the authority of the international community in making these determinations. Regardless of who holds power, we will take the appropriate action against accounts and content that breaks our rules,” the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, Facebook also said it has also constituted a team of Afghan regional languages experts in order to identify such provoking posts.