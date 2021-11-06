Facebook Apps Get The New ‘Meta’ Branding

New Delhi: The Facebook apps comprising WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger, and other apps have started showing the company’s new ‘Meta’ branding on both Android and iOS devices.

Reportedly, the update comes a week after Facebook announced it would change its company name to Meta. The renaming is intended to go beyond traditional social media and better reflect the company’s ongoing investments in an immersive experience called “Metaverse”.

In 2019, Facebook started showing its native branding on WhatsApp and Instagram apps. That move was to highlight its ownership of the two platforms.

Moreover, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a public letter that Meta will be about metaverse where people will be able to interact with each other virtually over the Internet in an immersive way. He, however, didn’t describe what exactly we could expect from the company in the coming future.