“Faansi Ki Sazaa”: Rajani Patil On Her Suspension From Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Congress MP Rajani Patil, who was suspended by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, said it was not fair to give her the harshest punishment. She said she felt humiliated.

Rajani Patil was suspended for the remainder of the Budget session for filming House proceedings.

“I did nothing like that,” Patil said, adding that she was given “faansi ki sazaa”.

“I come from a family of freedom fighters, and my culture doesn’t permit me to violate the law,” she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Congress MP further said she was deliberately named and humiliated.

Patil remains suspended for the remainder of the session.

The parliamentary privileges committee will look into the issue and submit a report.