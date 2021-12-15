F1 World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton Receives Knighthood

London: Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton on Wednesday officially received his knighthood.

He was made a Knight Bachelor by Britain’s Charles, Prince of Wales, during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle in Windsor.

Hamilton is the fourth F1 driver to be knighted after the late Australian Jack Brabham, Stirling Moss, and triple champion Jackie Stewart, and the only one to have received the award while still racing.

The 36-year-old was awarded his knighthood and the resulting title in the 2021 New Year Honours list after matching Michael Schumacher with his seventh Formula 1 World Championship.