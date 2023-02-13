Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton’s ‘The Flash’s Official Trailer Out!

New Delhi: The makers of the upcoming Sci-fictional film ‘The Flash’ released the official trailer on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, sharing the trailer, the makers wrote: “On June 16, worlds collide. Watch the official trailer now for The Flash – only in theaters. #TheFlashMovie”

The Flash directed by Andy Muschietti and starring Ezra Miller as Barry Allen, is said to be inspired by the Flashpoint comic book event of 2011, which saw the Scarlet Speedster moving so fast that he changed the timeline, thereby creating an alternate reality.

Michael Keaton, who played Batman in the Tim Burton era, returns to the role. Ben Affleck, too, is reprising his own iteration of the Caped Crusader, which points to all the multiversal hijinks that will ensue. Sasha Calle also stars as Supergirl, who gets a costume reveal as she flies alongside the Batwing.