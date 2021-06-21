Eye health: Bhagyashree Shares Effective Tips To Reduce Strain, Degeneration

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Bhagyashree recently shared a simple exercise that can help reduce eye strain. The 52-year-old actress shared the video on her Instagram regarding good eye health.

She Wrote: “Work from home! Is this a blessing or a curse of the digital world? Well, at least for our eyes, it is a lot of stress, it requires a lot of care.”

“Carrot, green leafy vegetables are the major sources. But at the same time, it is important to exercise to keep the eyes strong, shiny and to reduce degeneration caused by overuse or age,” she added.

How to do the simple exercise?

Close your eyes. Keep your forefingers over your eyes. Roll the eyes lightly thrice each in clockwise as well as anti-clockwise direction.

Now open your eyes. Blink thrice. “This will help your eyes relax while giving you the much-needed break,” she shared.

Apart from this, it is also a good idea to be mindful of blue light exposure from the screens. Blue light emitted by screens is harmful to our eyes, especially if they are exposed for a long duration. Computer glasses, also known as blue-light-blocking glasses, have become more common as a means of alleviating the effects of digital eye pressure.