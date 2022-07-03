External, Internal Security Of Country Strengthened Under PM Modi’s Leadership: Amit Shah

Hyderabad: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that on the 1st day of the party’s National Executive Committee meeting, they discussed economic resolution and today, on the 2nd day, it was the turn to discuss the political resolution.

Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad, he said that Home Minister Amit Shah moved the resolution and it was passed unanimously.

Sarma informed that Home Minister Amit Shah said that external and internal security of the country has strengthened under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Mr Shah said, there has been a vast improvement in the defense sector. By removing Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir has been made an integral part of India.

The BJP passed a resolution on economic and Garib Kalyan Sankalp measures on the first day of its National Executive meeting in Hyderabad yesterday.

Addressing the media, Union Minister and senior party leader Dharmendra Pradhan informed the resolution has been proposed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

It was supported by Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Mr Pradhan further said, a resolution on the Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana has also been passed in the BJP’s National Executive Committee meeting. He further said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s work in this regard has become a global model.

The two-day BJP National Executive meeting commenced at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre yesterday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of about 20 States besides, other senior party leaders attended the meeting of the Party’s key decision-making body while meeting witnessed attendance of nearly 350 delegates.

Mr Pradhan further mentioned, the leaders also appreciated the new ‘Agnipath’ scheme, which allows the youths to serve in the regular cadre of the Armed Forces for a period of four years, and the Government’s announcement of providing 10 lakh jobs in the next 18 months.

Prime minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the National Executive today.

The Prime Minister will also address a public meeting at the Parade Grounds in Secunderabad this evening.

BJP workers from 35 thousand polling booths from across Telangana will attend the “Vijay Sankalp Rally’. The rally is expected to be based on the theme of local culture and tradition.