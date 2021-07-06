External Affairs Minister to embark on 3-day official visit to Russia tomorrow

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar will pay a three-day official visit to Russia from tomorrow. During the visit, External Affairs Minister will meet his counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

Discussions are expected to cover the entire range of bilateral issues, including cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic as well as exchange of views on various regional and international issues.

The External Affairs Minister will also meet Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, Yuri Borisov, who is his counterpart for the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation. He will also have a meeting with the Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Leonid Slutsky.

Dr. S. Jaishankar will deliver a speech on “India-Russia ties in a Changing World” at the prestigious Primakov Institute of World Economy and International Relations in Moscow. The visit will be in continuation of the frequent high-level visits between the two sides. The Russian Foreign Minister had visited New Delhi in April this year. The visit will further strengthen the ‘Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership’ between the two countries.