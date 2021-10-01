Expo 2020 Dubai will strengthen India’s historical ties with UAE: PM Modi

New Delhi: In a message to the India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the Expo historic and said that “It is the first one to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region. I am sure the Expo will go a long way in further building our deep and historical relations with UAE, and with Dubai.”

The Prime Minister greeted His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed bin Al Nahyan, President of UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Prime Minister and Vice President of UAE and the Ruler of Dubai. The Prime Minister also expressed best wishes to, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi by saying “he has been instrumental in the progress we have achieved in our strategic partnership. I look forward to continuing our work for the progress and prosperity of both our countries,”.

The Prime Minister remarked that the main theme of Expo 2020 is: Connecting Minds, Creating the Future.“The spirit of this theme is also seen in India’s efforts as we move ahead to create a New India. This expo is also testimony to the resilience of mankind against the once in a century pandemic,” said the Prime Minister.

Referring to the theme of India’s pavilion ‘Openness, Opportunity, and Growth’, the Prime Minister stressed that today’s India is one of the most open countries in the world, open to learning, open to perspectives, open to innovation, open to investment.“India also offers you maximum growth. Growth in scale, growth in ambition, growth in results. Come to India and be a part of our growth story.” Said the Prime Minister inviting the investors.

Talking about the vibrancy and diversity of India’ the Prime Minister said that India is a powerhouse of talent and remarked that India is making many advances in the world of technology, research, and innovation “Our economic growth is powered by a combination of legacy industries and start-ups. India’s pavilion will showcase the best of India across these multiple areas”, Over the last seven years, the Government of India has undertaken several reforms to boost economic growth. “We will keep doing more to continue this trend”. he added