Explosives Seized From Konark Express At Bhubaneswar Station, Defused At River Bed

Bhubaneswar: The bomb squad destroyed the explosives seized from the Konark Express at Bhubaneswar station. The explosives were taken to the river bed cautiously and defused there.

These were recovered from Konark express yesterday. The train was on platform number 2. A sanitary worker first spotted the explosive materials and informed the railway authorities.

There were some books kept in the general compartment and noise was coming out of it with smoke. The Railway police engaged sniffer dog on suspicion of any illegal items. Later, police found that these are combustible material.

The seized items included a red parachute signal rocket and 15 parachute flores. A case has been registered at GRP, Bhubaneswar.

The Konark express train came to Bhubaneswar from Mumbai on Wednesday night. The explosives came to light when the compartment was cleaned in the wee hours.