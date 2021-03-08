Explosions shake in Equatorial Guinea’s Bata

Malabo, Equatorial Guinea: At least 20 people were killed and hundreds injured after four accidental explosions that shook through a military camp in Equatorial Guinea and obliterated neighbouring residential areas.

The defence ministry said at least 20 people were killed and some 600 people injured.

In a statement on national television, President Teodoro Obiang said the blasts on Sunday were caused by the negligence of a military unit “in charge of storing explosives, dynamite and ammunition at the Nkoa Ntoma military camp”.

Children and adults were seen being pulled from the rubble. There were chaotic scenes at the hospital in Bata, with the wounded lying on the floor awaiting treatment.

Bata is the largest city in the oil and gas-rich central African nation, with around 800,000 of the nation’s 1.4 million population living there — most of them in poverty.