Explosions Rock Ukraine Minutes After Putin Orders Invasion In Address To Nation: Reports

Kyiv: Large explosions were witnessed in Kyiv and Kharkiv regions after Russian president Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine.

The Ukraine interior ministry has said that the Russian invasions has started with the foreign minister saying that it will “defend itself and win”.

Explosions were also reported in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol in Donetsk province. There have been also been sounds of explosions in other cities including Kharkiv and Odessa.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a military operation in Ukraine, and he is warning other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to “consequences they have never seen.”