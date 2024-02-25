Explosion Rocks Badmal Ordnance Factory In Odisha’s Bolangir

Saintala: A massive explosion reportedly occurred at the Badmal ordnance factory under the Saintala block of Bolangir district on Sunday evening.

However, the cause of the explosion in Unit 12 of the factory is still unclear and there are no reports of any casualties.

The fire and the thick smoke erupting from the ordnance factory could be seen for nearly 20 km after the explosion occurred two or three times in a row in the magazine store room in unit no 12.

The local fire department reached for the report of the incident and continued efforts to douse the fire. In view of the incident, security measures have been tightened on the factory premises.