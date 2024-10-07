Karachi: A massive explosion occurred outside Karachi Airport in Pakistan, resulting in the death of two Chinese workers and injuries to at least eight individuals, according to officials from both countries.

The local police and provincial authorities reported that a tanker had exploded near Pakistan’s largest airport. The Chinese Embassy revealed that a convoy transporting staff from the Port Qasim Electric Power Company (Private) Limited was attacked around 11 pm, leading to two Chinese fatalities and one injury, with Pakistani nationals also among the casualties.

Zia Ul Hassan, the provincial home minister, informed Geo, a local TV station, that the blast was an assault aimed at foreign nationals. A considerable number of Chinese workers are present in Pakistan, primarily engaged in the Belt and Road Initiative, a massive investment by Beijing linking south and central Asia to the Chinese capital.

The embassy in China described the incident as a “terrorist attack” and announced that China is collaborating with Pakistan to manage the situation. They demanded a comprehensive investigation to bring the culprits to justice and urged Chinese citizens in Pakistan to exercise caution.

Deputy Inspector General East Azfar Mahesar communicated to the press that the explosion appeared to be related to an oil tanker, stating, “We are ascertaining the nature and causes of the blast. It takes time.” He noted that police officers were among the injured.

Although the home minister and inspector general visited the site of the explosion, they did not issue any statements to the media. Rahat Hussain, an employee of the civil aviation department, commented that the magnitude of the blast was so intense that it caused the airport’s structures to tremble.

