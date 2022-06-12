Explosion Leaves One Taliban Member Dead, 6 Others Injured In Afghanistan’s Kunar

New Delhi: A Taliban member was killed and six others injured, including a civilian in an explosion in Kunar, Afghanistan on Sunday.

“The blast occurred on Sunday in the city of Asadabad, the centre of Kunar, when a massive explosion detonated a mine planted in a vehicle of Taliban forces. Tolo News quoted local security officials as saying.

Earlier on Saturday, at least five Taliban members and one civilian were killed in a major IED blast in the Spin Boldak district of Afghanistan.

The Kabul Security Department said that earlier on Monday, an explosive was detonated on a bicycle in Police District-4 of Kabul.

On May 25, there were three explosions in the capital of Balkh province, in which at least 9 people were killed and 15 others were injured. Meanwhile, on the same day, at least two worshipers were killed in an explosion at the Sharif Hazrat Zakaria Mosque in Kabul city. The country’s security system has weakened since the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan.