Explosion at university in downtown Boston leaves one injured

Boston: At least one person was injured after what officials are calling a “reported explosion” on Northeastern University’s campus. The package was delivered to Holmes Hall on Northeastern’s Boston campus. It detonated when the employee opened it shortly after 7 p.m (local time).

The victim, a 45-year-old man, suffered minor injuries to his hands and was taken to a hospital to be treated.

Boston police said they were investigating two packages that had been left near the university’s Holmes Hall. They declined to elaborate, but WCVB-TV said an individual was taken to a hospital and that firefighters and paramedics were at the scene.

WBZ-AM radio, citing unidentified police officials, said the person suffered minor injuries. Police responded shortly before 8 p.m., and the university asked students who had gathered for an evening journalism class at the hall to evacuate the building.