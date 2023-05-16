Explosion At Cracker Unit In West Bengal’s Purba Medinipur; 3 Dead, Several Injured 

Kolkata: Three people have died while four others were injured in an explosion at Egra in West Bengal’s Purba Medinipur district, Police said on Tuesday, reported PTI.

The blast took place at an illegal firecracker unit located in Egra in Purba Medinipur district, the PTI report said. Police said that the factory building collapsed after the explosion occurred. Police are currently carrying out a probe to ascertain the details of the blast.

The impact of the explosion “was so tremendous” that the factory, which was being run from a residential building, collapsed, a police officer said, quoted PTI.

He added, “Three people were killed and four others injured in the blast. It took place inside a house where the firecracker unit was functioning. An investigation is underway.”