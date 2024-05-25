12 Killed, Several Injured In Explosion At Ammunition Factory In Chhattisgarh

Raipur: As many as 12 persons were killed while several others sustained injuries in a massive explosion at an ammunition factory in Bemetara district, Chhattisgarh on Saturday.

The blast occurred at the Special Blast Limited factory in Borasi village, Berla block. Several individuals are feared to be trapped under the debris.

According to the reports, the explosion occurred between 6 and 7 AM. The situation is still critical as the site contains two more tanks, each holding 15,000 litres of liquid explosives, one of which is leaking. The other two tanks are located nearby, increasing the risk of further explosions.

Following the explosion, crowds gathered around the factory. Seven injured individuals were rushed to Raipur’s Mekahara Hospital, where one person succumbed to injuries. The remaining six are receiving medical treatment. Several other injured individuals have been admitted to nearby hospitals. Eyewitnesses described a harrowing scene with human remains scattered around the blast site.

In response to the incident, the Chhattisgarh government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the explosion. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has announced the investigation and declared financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.