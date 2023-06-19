Expedite Maintenance of Rainwater Harvesting Structures

Bhubaneswar: The journey of Catch the Rain Campaign through construction of Rainwater Harvesting Structures (RWHS) under MUKTA has been highly rewarding with overwhelming support from the ground. As a result, the Department has been able to achieve around 37,242 RWHS constructed cross 111 ULBs of the State during last two years, i.e., 2021 and 2022.

Under MUKTA, a novel campaign called “Catch the Rain” was started on 15th April 2021. A core committee for the purpose was formed at the State level, all 114 ULBs were oriented, ULBs were set targets for construction of RWHS.

During 2021-22 financial year, around 13,000 RWHS were constructed with an investment of Rs 60 crore. About 8,000 MSG/SDA were engaged as Implementing Agency and were paid Rs. 4.5 crore as supervision charges. In the year 2022-23, more than 24,000 RWHS were constructed with an investment of Rs. 80 crore through 10,000 MSG/SDA as Implementing Agency. Around 6 crore supervision charges have been paid.

The periodic maintenance of RWHS is of paramount importance in order to maximize the benefit of water conservation and groundwater recharge in water stressed urban pockets.

In view of the above, it has been decided that the maintenance of around 37,000 RWHS constructed over last two years across 111 ULBs will be taken up by respective MSG/SDA engaged in execution of the RWHS earlier according to Sarada Prasad Panda, Director SUDA & Nodal Officer MUKTA. Similarly, PHEO & WATCO will engage MSGs as well for maintenance of the RWHS executed by them as per instructions issued by the department.

The process for maintenance has been geared up by ULBs as per the instructions issued to all concerns in this regard by Director Municipal Administration Sangramjit Nayak. They would coordinate with the ULBs for engagement of MSGs in the maintenance work. Concerned Engineers of ULB, PHEO & WATCO and MUKTA team based at the ULBs will verify the maintenance work of the ground meticulously and release the payment within 7 days to concerned MSG/SDA.

State MUKTA team would coordinate with ULBs to monitor the progress and collect relevant data in the prescribed format from time to time for the information and necessary action. The requirement of Funds for the purpose shall be met from the Finance Commission Grants released in favor of ULBs , Sri Panda told.