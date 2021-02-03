Expedite irrigation projects in state: Assembly Submission Committee

Bhubaneswar: The Assembly Submission Committee has advised the Department of Water Resources to expedite irrigation projects in the state.

The Submission Committee has discussed the status of pending irrigation projects under the chairmanship of Niali MLA Dr Pramod Kumar Mallick.

The Committee took up for discussion the following projects at the Assembly Committee meeting on Wednesday.

-Restoration of water reservoirs and lift irrigation projects in Parlakhmundi

– maintenance of (river) dams in Balasore district

– check dam Construction on Kusumi Nullah in Loisingha

-Padmabati barrage construction over Mahanadi in Khandapada

-Construction of canal in Gudari block in Gunupur

-Modernisation of Brutanga irrigation project in Daspalla

-Construction of mega-lift irrigation project in Dharmagarh

-Construction of bore-wells in Kuchinda

-Upgradation of Pallahara’s Mankada micro-irrigation project into a medium-irrigation project

-Construction of dams over Sapradhara and Pangam rivers in Chitrakonda

The Opposition leaders present during the meeting were Bishnu Sethi, MLAs Prashant Jagdev, Parsuram Dhada, Adhiraj Mohan Panigrahi, Sambit Routray, Dhrubacharan Sahu, Bishnubrata Routray, Ramesh Chandra Behera, Ashok Kumar Bal, Saroj Kumar Meher, Sudhir Samal, Latika Pradhan, Sunanda Dash, Kusum Tete, Nauri Nayak, Surjyamani Baidya and Mukesh Mahalinga.

Principal Secretary Anu Garg attended the meeting on behalf of the Water Resources Department. Among others, Assembly Secretary Dasaratih Satpathy, Additional Secretary Debanand Dora and senior officials of a couple of other line departments were present during the OLA Submission Committee meeting.