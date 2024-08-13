Exotic pets smuggling bid foiled at Chennai airport

Chennai: Exotic pets smuggling bids have been foiled at Chennai airport, following which 22 wildlife species were seized from a passenger.

The accused has been identified as Mohamed Meera Sardharali who came from Thailand.

Reportedly, One Siamang Gibbon (monkey native to Indonesia, and Malaysia), two Sunda flying lemurs, one red-foot tortoise, 5 Indo Chene box turtles, 9 four-eyed turtles, 1-keeled box turtle, 2 green tree pythons and 1 white-lipped python have been recovered.

Both the passenger and receiver outside the airport were arrested.

In a follow-up operation, a house in Kolathur was searched where more wildlife was seized including – an Indian roofed turtle, Tricarinate hill turtle, black pond turtle, star tortoise and royal ball python.