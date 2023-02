Seoul: EXO’s Kai officially announced the date and details for his long-awaited solo comeback next month.

In what marks his first comeback since “Peaches” dropped in November 2021, Kai will be returning with his third mini album “Rover” on March 13 at 6 p.m. KST.

Check out Kai’s first teaser for “Rover” below, and stay tuned for further updates!