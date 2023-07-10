Seoul: D.O. joined many of his bandmates in opening a personal Instagram account. This was also confirmed by D.O. and the other EXO members themselves during EXO’s “EXIST” comeback countdown live stream that was held on the same day at 4:30 p.m. KST.

For his first post, D.O. uploaded an image of EXO’s seventh full-length album’s title track “Cream Soda” (which was just released today at 6 p.m. KST) along with a photo of himself on the next slide wearing the same clothes he wore during the live stream. Soon after, fellow member Chanyeol humorously commented on his post, saying, “I still can’t believe this.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cug4C73xCB9/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==