Exit Polls 2022: AAP Likely To Win Big In Punjab, BJP Set For Second Term In UP

New Delhi: While the Assembly election results of five states are set to be out three days from now, exit polls signal BJP winning with a clear margin in Uttar Pradesh and the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab.

In Uttarakhand, it was a three-pronged contest with the ruling BJP, Congress and AAP fiercely campaigning to come to power. Uttarakhand is expected to swing the BJP way, albeit with a tight margin. As for Manipur and Goa, exit polls claim a clean sweep for BJP in both states.

Exit polls on CNN News 18, Republic TV and News X channels showed the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) getting 211-277 seats and its main challenger in the Samajwadi Party-led alliance getting anywhere between 119 and 160 seats in Uttar Pradesh. CNN News 18 predicted 262-277 seats for the BJP and allies and 119-134 for the SP and allies in the 403-member state assembly.

Most of them were also unanimous in predicting a big win for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP in Punjab, with one exit poll on India Today projecting up to 76-90 seats in the 117-member assembly.

The ruling Congress was mostly predicted to be securing the second spot in Punjab.

In Uttarakhand, Both the Congress and the BJP were favoured by different exit polls to win the assembly polls. Some exit polls predicted a hung assembly in Goa while forecasting the BJP to have an edge over rivals in Manipur.