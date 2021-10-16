Exercises To Build Muscle Strength

New Delhi: Muscle strength is an important component for your good health, especially as we age. So here are some exercises that we have piled up for you that may help you to build your muscle strength.

Jumping Jack

Jumping jacks are one of the most common exercises that work on your core muscles, arms, and legs, as well as increases your heart rate. It is an excellent reinvigorating exercise that also stimulates motor coordination. Do two to three sets of 15 to 30 jumps, resting about a minute between each set.

Arm Extensions And Shoulder Development

To strengthen the muscles in your shoulders and arms. Holding weights or just a full water bottle, bend your elbows, keeping your arms close to the body. Then bring them straight up over your head and back down to the starting position. Do two to three sets of 10 to 20 reps, resting about a minute between each set.

Arm Extensions And Push-Ups

To strengthen the muscles at the back of your arms and your pecs. Use a bench or chair (pushed up against a wall). Facing away from the chair, place your hands on the edge of the seat, close to your buttocks. Walk your feet out until your buttocks are just a few centimetres from the floor. Legs are straight ahead, stretched out, or bent. Push yourself up with your hands. Once up, turn to face the chair and do a push-up keeping hands on the chair.

Forward Lunges

To strengthen the muscles in your legs, buttocks, and core. On the spot or walking. Take a big step forward with one leg and bend your knee so that it’s at a 90° angle with the floor. Bring your other leg down until it’s almost touching the floor. Push yourself back up to the starting position. Alternate legs with each rep. Be careful: keep your torso upright and back straight when doing this exercise. Also, your front knee should not move past your toes. Do two to three sets of 10 to 15 reps per leg, resting about a minute between each set. Faster movements will increase your heart rate, which in turn will help you burn more calories during and after the exercise.