Executive Engineer Lands In Vigilance Net Over DA Charges

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance today raided the houses and property associated with Jagannath Sethy, Executive Engineer, Rural Works (Electrical) Division, Berhampur, on the allegation of acquisition of disproportionate assets.

According to reports, separate teams of the anti-corruption agency led by one Additional SP, four DSPs, 10 Inspectors, and other staff, on the strength of Search Warrants issued by Special Judge Vigilance, Berhampur, conducted searches at the following five places in Khordha and Ganjam district.

Residential four-storeyed building located at Gajapati Nagar, 8th Lane, Berhampur. Five-storeyed building located at Gajapati Nagar, 11th lane Extension, Berhampur. A four-storeyed building at AIIMS Nagar 3rd lane, Bhubaneswar. Office of Sethy at Ambapua, Berhampur. House at his native village Puttabagada, Chhatrapur, Ganjam.

Meanwhile, the search is in progress.