Executive Engineer (Drainage Division) under Vigilance scanner

Cuttack: An Executive Engineer (Drainage Division) in Gandarpur, Cuttack, came under Vigilance scanner for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets.

The engineer has been identified as Manoj Behera.

Four DSPs, 08 Inspectors and other staff, on the strength of search warrant issued by Special Judge, Vigilance Cuttack, conducted simultaneous house searches at the following four places in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

1) Residential double storied building of Manoj located at Mahanadi Vihar, Cuttack over plot no-1333/P, PS-Chauliaganj, Dist-Cuttack

2) Paternal house of Manoj located at Lendura Bhagabanpur, PS-Nemala, Dist-Cuttack

3) Office room of Manoj, Executive Engineer Irrigation, Drainage Division, located at Gandarpur, Cuttack

4) Flat in the name of Debasmita Behera (wife of Manoj) located over plot no -668, Utkal Heights, Pahala, Bhubaneswar