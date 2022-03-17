Executive Engineer Arrested In DA Case; Assets Valued At 508% Of Income

Cuttack: The Odisha Vigilance on Thursday arrested Manoj Kumar Behera, Executive Engineer, Drainage Division, Gandarpur, Cuttack, on charges of possession of disproportionate assets worth over Rs.4.26 cr which more than 508% of his known sources of income.

“In this connection, Case No.17, was registered against Behera, and his spouse U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(b) /12 PC Act, 1988 as amended by PC (Amendment) Act, 2018. The accused officical has been forwarded to the Court of Special Judge Vigilance, Cuttack,” the Vigilance Directorate said in a press note.

On the allegation of possession of assets disproportionate to the known sources of income by the official, simultaneous house searches were conducted on Wednesday at four places in Cuttack and Khurda district by four teams of Odisha Vigilance led by 4 DSsP, 8 Inspectors and other staff on the strength of Search Warrants issued by the Hon’ble Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Cuttack.

During house searches, the following movable and immovable assets were unearthed in the name of the Executive Engineer and his family members;

Cash Rs.6,17,460/- (including Rs.1,83,500/- from Locker in PNB Bhubaneswar Branch, Rs.1,02,000/- from Locker in SBI, Gandarpur Branch, Cuttack, and Rs.75,500/- recovered from vegetable tray kept inside the refrigerator).

Gold weighing approx 1.546 Kg worth over Rs.62.04 Lakhs

One palatial double-storeyed building over plot No.1333-P at Mahanadi Vihar, Cuttack.

One flat No.C/51 at Utkal Heights, Pahala, Bhubaneswar.

6 plots in prime areas of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar

Fixed deposits, Bank and Insurance deposits worth approx Rs.31 Lakhs.

1 four wheeler and 1 two-wheeler.

Household articles worth over Rs.11.37 Lakhs.

After a thorough search, inventory, and further enquiry, the income, expenditure, and assets of Behera were calculated and he was found in possession of assets disproportionate to the known sources of income to the tune of Rs.4,26,44,941/-(Rupees Four Crore Twenty-six Lakh Forty-four Thousand Nine Hundred Forty-one) which constituted 508% of his known sources of income. Further investigation into the case is underway, the Vigilance said.