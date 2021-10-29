Executive Committee Approved Projects For National Clean Ganga Mission

New Delhi: The 38th Executive Committee meeting of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) was chaired by Shri Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, Director General, NMCG during which some major projects in West Bengal, Uttarakhand and Bihar were sanctioned.

Detailed Project Report (DPR) of Interception & Diversion network for existing drains falling in river Ganga including sewage treatment plant (STP), North Barrackpore municipality, in West Bengal was evaluated and sanctioned during the meeting.

As of now, there is no centralized sewerage network system in the town. The entire wastewater from the municipal town through surface drain flow into either River Ganga directly and/or flows into IchaporeKhal, PoltaKhal and Pochakhal. These khals ultimately flow into River Ganges. After completion of this project all the drains will have been tapped and no sewage will discharge prior to treatment.

It will overall improve the quality of river Ganga. This project will include development of 2 STPs (30 MLD in Babanpore area and 8 MLD in Manirampore area).

The project shall help in pollution abatement of IchaporeKhal, PoltaKhal and Pochakhal. The project is important as major water treatment plants in North Barrackpore area intake downstream of PochaKhal & IcchaporeKhal. Thus, the project shall have multiple objectives of river pollution abatement and ensuring safe water available at inlet of WTPs.

Total cost of project is Rs 215 crore, which includes 15 years O&M. It would be implemented as Hybrid Annuity Model for ensuring performance.

Similar project for Interception & Diversion work and 3 new STPs in Dehri-on-Sone, Bihar were also evaluated and approved at the meeting. This project will include Development of 3 STPs (one 11 MLD near Shiv Mandir, One 7 MLD near Dalmia Nagar and one 3 MLD near the Islam Ganj) including necessary ancillary infrastructures, UV disinfection, SCADA and online monitoring system.

Dehri-on-Sone town is situated on the banks of the River Sone, a tributary of river Ganga. The proposal on implementation will avoid the discharge of untreated sewage from Dehri-on-Sone town into River Sone and there by indirectly reduce pollution load to river Ganga. The estimated cost of the project with 15 years O&M is Rs 63.89 Crore.