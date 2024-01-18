Exclusive Pictures From Grand Success Bash Of Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire!

Hombale Films has achieved unprecedented success. The picture, which included never-before-seen action sequences, captivated the audience with its emotional depth. After proving its mettle at the box office, with a roaring collection of more than 725 crores at the global ticket window it gained unrelenting love and respect from fans all across the world, and it has continued to make history. To commemorate the film’s enormous success, the producers recently hosted a lavish celebration.

The Success Bash of Salaar: Part 1—Ceasefire was the talk of the town as it was a true blue star affair that was attended by the Pan India Superstar Prabhas, Director of the film Prashanth Neel, producer Vijay Kirgandur, and the entire cast and crew.

The entire team assembled in Bangalore at the High Ultra Lounge and recently, the makers shared candid pictures from the party on social media.

Sharing the pictures of the grand party, the makers wrote on social media,

Hombale Films Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire starring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, and Shruti Haasan is directed by Prashanth Neel and the film is enjoying its blockbuster run in worldwide cinemas.