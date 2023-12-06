Exclusive Look of Anil Kapoor Unveiled as ‘Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh’!

The much-anticipated film of 2024, ‘Fighter,’ continues to stir excitement as the veil is lifted on Anil Kapoor’s portrayal as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, famously known by his call sign ‘Rocky.’ Anil Kapoor’s portrayal of the Commanding Officer in ‘Fighter’ is a masterclass in-depth and gravitas, infusing life into a character that encapsulates integrity, strength, dedication, and commitment. His transformation into ‘Rocky’ elevates the essence of leadership, perfectly capturing the spirit of a ‘Fighter’, promising audiences an engrossing cinematic experience.

While sharing the exclusive look on his social media, Anil Kapoor jotted down the caption –

“Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh

Call Sign: Rocky

Designation: Commanding Officer

Unit: Air Dragons

Fighter Forever ”

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

</>

‘Fighter,’ under the direction of Siddharth Anand and presented by the collaboration of Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, is a cinematic spectacle poised to revolutionize action storytelling. This magnum opus seamlessly blends heart-thumping action sequences with patriotic fervour, promising an immersive experience that will resonate with audiences worldwide. Mark January 25th, 2024, India’s 75th Republic Day, on your calendars for the flight of ‘Fighter’! Brace yourselves to witness an unparalleled spectacle of cinematic brilliance unfold before your eyes.