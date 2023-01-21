Hockey Adds To Odisha’s Sports Glory: R Vineel Krishna

The State of Odisha having rich socio-cultural and historical importance is known for many reasons. But for the last few years, the National Game of India, Hockey has taken Odisha’s identity to a step further. Ever since the State successfully hosted a number of international events like Hockey Champions Trophy, Hockey World League, FIH Hockey Series Finals, FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers, FIH Men’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers, Hockey Pro League and Junior World Cup twice along with the Men’s Hockey World Cup, Odisha’s importance in the international arena has grown up to greater extent. Now, Hockey has turned a movement in the State while recently inaugurated Birsa Munda International stadium in Rourkela, touted as the largest in the world has added to the glory of the national game.

Currently, the 15th edition of Hockey Men’s World Cup-2023 is going on in the State. But, the man who shaped the mega event staying off the stage is none other than Sports and Youth Services secretary R Vineel Krishna. In a candid tete-a-tete, the 2005 batch IAS officer spoke exclusively to Pragativadi.

Manoranjan Das reports—-

What is the reason behind Odisha hosting Hockey World Cup frequently?

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) decides who will host the Hockey World Cup. FIH feels that Odisha is the best place to host such a mega sporting event. This is the solo reason Odisha is hosting the world cup again and again. It is a matter of pride for us.

What is your view on Birsa Munda Stadium as largest one?

The tag ‘Largest’ has not been accorded by me or the people of Odisha. It is the FIH which has given the status of the largest stadium. FIH president Tayab Ikram has made it clear at pressers recently held at the new stadium. Based on the certificate of FIH, Birsa Munda Stadium is considered as the largest hockey stadium in the world. Thousands of pitches are spread here with state-of-the-art turf, which is of international standard.

How do you see India’s possibilities in the Hockey World Cup?

India has not won the Hockey World Cup for 48 years. We won the World Cup for the first and last time in 1975. Currently, India is playing the World Cup as a balanced team. We have to rectify certain mistakes. If we improve, India would surely lift the trophy on 29th, January.

Why Odisha’s representation in the national hockey team is coming down?

I don’t think so. Currently, two Odia players-Amit Rohidas and Neelam Sanjeep Xess are representing in the Hockey World Cup team. And Amit has been entrusted with the responsibility of vice-captain. In the women’s team, players like Deep Grace Ekka are representing the national team regularly. She is the vice-captain. Looking at the men’s and women’s hockey teams, Odisha’s representation can be said to be fair.

Why did Odisha sponsor the national hockey team?

Hockey is our national sport. Once, the Indian hockey team was going through a very tough time. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik came forward for its revival. Odisha sponsored the national men and women hockey team till 2030-31. I would say that the strategy of the Chief Minister yielded fruits. The Men’s team has made the nation proud by winning an Olympic medal after a gap of four decades.

Tell a few lines about Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey

Previously, non-players used to occupy various positions in Hockey India. Over the time, players became sports administrators. Dilip Tirkey became the first player to become Hockey India President. This is a groundbreaking step. Only a player knows what is good. It will really improve the standard of players. He announced that the players will get an incentive amount for every match win. It’s not a small matter.