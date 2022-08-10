Exclusive Fashion Show On Odisha Handwovens Inaugurated In City

Bhubaneswar: Boyanika inaugurated an Exclusive Fashion Show on Odisha Handwovens at Ekamra Haat, Bhubaneswar on Wednesday evening.

Vijay Amruta Kulange, IAS, Commissioner, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation inaugurated the function in the august presence of Shovan Krishna Sahu, IRS, Director, National Institute of Fashion Technology, Mrs. Aboli Sunil Naravane, IAS, Collector & District Magistrate, Sonepur, Susanta Kumar Dash, IAS, Director, Textiles & Handloom, Odisha &Shyambhakta Mishra, Managing Director, Boyanika and other dignitaries.

The State Level 8th National Handloom Day is being celebrated throughout the State covering a week-long period i.e. from 07th to 15th August 2022 and this is an opportunity for each and every citizen for respecting our age-old weaving culture & tradition and supporting the weaver artisans, who have carried the profession from generation to generation with their exceptional skill and creative ability.

Handloom products of our State represent an inseparable part of our rich culture & tradition and act as a source of livelihood for millions of weavers engaged in this activity.

The objective is to generate awareness of the importance of the Handloom Industry and its contribution to the socio-economic development of the country in general. Boyanika is showcasing Office wear both for men & women, Contemporary dresses for youth, apart from Sarees and other Handloom Materials.

The function will certainly encourage the weavers to keep up their noble profession and inspire the young generation in the trade.