Exciting Times Ahead at the T20 Cricket World Cup

It’s taken a while but on October 17 the T20 Cricket World Cup begins. It may only be 20 overs a side, but we’ll have to wait until November 14 for the world champions to be crowned. It promises to be a near month of trying to hit the poor bowlers over the boundary.

The pandemic means we are in the United Arab Emirates for the seventh T20 Cricket World Cup rather than India. There are 20 countries fielding teams and hoping that on November 14, they will be the tournament winners.

The popularity of T20 around the globe led to the first World Cup taking place in 2007. The most recent one was in 2016. Of the six previous tournaments, only the West Indies have won more than once.

Back in the 1970s when one-day cricket began to become popular, the West Indies dominated the game. Now they are trying to do the same in T20 with their hard-hitting batsmen. That of course includes the powerful Chris Gayle. This is likely to be his last T20 Cricket World Cup as he’s just turned 42 years of age.

The other winners of this competition are India, Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka. Three of those four countries will be in the Super 12. That’s two groups of six countries with the top two in each group going into the semi-finals.

One notable absentee in the Super 12 are Sri Lanka. The groups were decided by the rankings at the end of 2018. That saw Sri Lanka placed into the First Round rather than going straight into the Super 12s.

They’ll have to finish in the top two of Group A that also includes the Netherlands, Ireland and Namibia. Failure to get out of that group would be a real embarrassment for Sri Lanka. The other group sees Bangladesh facing Scotland, Oman and Papua New Guinea.

Once those groups are completed then the tournament really goes up a level. The Super 12s begin on October 23, so put that in your diary right now. Australia face South Africa in Group A. Neither of those two countries have won this cup. The group also includes the defending champions the West Indies, England and the winner of Group A and runners-up in Group B.

If you think that opening Group A game will be a classic, wait until the following day. That’s when India takes on Pakistan! Also in Group B are New Zealand, Afghanistan and the winner of Group B and runners-up in Group A.

It promises to be a fantastic month of cricket. India are the favourites to win the cup for the first time since that opening tournament in 2007. England and the West Indies will both be major contenders. It just promises to be one of the most exciting cricket tournaments ever.