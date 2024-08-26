Excise Steps up Raids at Salia Sahi Again, Demolishes Brewing Units

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Excise officials, in collaboration with the police, conducted a raid on a country liquor manufacturing unit at Salia Shai on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar on Monday. A significant amount of illicit alcohol was confiscated and subsequently destroyed.

Several hundred litres of country liquor, along with the poach and paddy needed for brewing the local alcohol, were seized. The facility was also dismantled by the Excise personnel.

The raiding team was taken aback to discover that nearly every household in the area was involved in the brewing and selling of country liquor.

Since the commencement of the crackdown last week, the Excise department has captured over 5,500 litres of country liquor and has demolished more than 100 distilleries across the state.

From August 20 to August 26, the department carried out raids on illegal liquor production units statewide, resulting in 1869 Excise cases and the arrest of 1154 individuals.