Excise Sleuths Nab Three Bootleggers, Seize 150 Litres Of Liquor In Bolangir

Patnagarh: The Excise sleuths have arrested three bootleggers and seized 150 liters of country liquor from Rengali village under Patnagarh police limits in Bolangir district on Sunday.

The arrested duo are identified as Thabir Bihar, Mukteswar Nayak, and Rajendra Haripal of the same village.

Excise sources said a joint raid was conducted by Patnagarh and Tusuhra mobile staff under the direction of Patnagarh Excise officer Biswanath Parida.

Acting on a tip-off, the officials conducted a raid at the village. Upon searching they found a huge amount of spurious liquor and seized them.

Further investigation is underway to nab other people involved in this illegal business.