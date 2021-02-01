Excise SI in Vig net for acquiring disproportionate assets worth over Rs 1 Cr

Sambalpur: Vigilance sleuths of Sambalpur division on Monday searched the houses of an Excise official on allegation of acquisition and possession of disproportionate assets. The total movable and immovable assets detected so far during house search has been calculated at Rs. 1,17,96,205 cr.

The accused was identified as Debendra Kumar Praharaj, Sub-Inspector at Belpahar Excise Station, Jharsuguda. The Vigilance sleuths searched the house of Lingaraj Acharya, father-in-law of Praharaj, located at Govindatala, Dist-Sambalpur, and his office at Bellpahar in Jharsuguda district.

Besides, the office chamber of Pramila Acharya, E.I. & E.B., O/o Deputy Commissioner of Excise, Northern Division, Sambalpur were simultaneously searched today by Vigilance officials of Sambalpur Division on the strength of Search Warrants issued by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Sambalpur to find out assets disproportionate to the known sources of income.

During the search, the movable and immovable assets found in possession of Praharaj in his name and in the name of his family members traced so far are as follows:-